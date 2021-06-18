U.S. general: 'wildfire of terrorism' on march in Africa

African Lion saw more than 7,000 troops from seven countries and NATO carry out air, land and sea exercises together.

“It has helped our interoperability, our joint capabilities, and provided readiness and a good opportunity to build cohesion across the forces,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commander of the U.S. Army’s Southern European Task Force Africa. He spoke Friday in the desert town of Tan-Tan.

There was a hitch at the start, with Spain withdrawing from the war games citing budgetary reasons. Press reports attributed the move to Spain’s poor relations with Morocco, a former key partner.

The two countries have been at loggerheads since Spain took in the leader of the Polisario Front independence movement — Morocco’s No.1 enemy — for COVID-19 treatment in a Spanish hospital earlier this year. The Polisario is fighting for independence for the Western Sahara, a vast region that Morocco claims as its own.

During the exercise, Morocco held some airborne operations near the Western Sahara and not far from Polisario refugee camps in Tindouf, in neighboring Algeria.

“Those activities have been perfectly conducted and agreed upon between the two militaries,” Moroccan Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Jamil told The Associated Press.

Townsend, asked whether any action spilled into the disputed Western Sahara, was categoric: “I can confirm it did not.”

The participating countries in African Lion were the U.S., Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Italy, The Netherlands and Britain. Observers also attended from countries including Egypt, Qatar, Niger and Mali.

Elaine Ganley in Paris and Krista Larson in Dakar contributed.

U.S and Moroccan special forces take part in drill as part of the African Lion military exercise, in Tafraout base, near Agadir, Morocco, Monday, June 14, 2021. With more than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO, African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

U.S military forces take part in a large scale drill as part of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, June 18, 2021. The U.S.-led African Lion war games, which lasted nearly two weeks, stretched across Morocco, a key U.S, ally, with smaller exercises held in Tunisia and in Senegal, whose troops ultimately moved to Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

U.S and Moroccan special forces take part in a drill as part of the African Lion military exercise, in Tafraout base, near Agadir, Morocco, Monday, June 14, 2021. With more than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO, African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Observers from the Libya military attend a large scale drill as part of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, June 18, 2021. The U.S.-led African Lion war games, which lasted nearly two weeks, stretched across Morocco, a key U.S, ally, with smaller exercises held in Tunisia and in Senegal, whose troops ultimately moved to Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Observers from Europe, Africa and Asia use their phones to record a large scale drill as they attend the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, June 18, 2021. The U.S.-led African Lion war games, which lasted nearly two weeks, stretched across Morocco, a key U.S, ally, with smaller exercises held in Tunisia and in Senegal, whose troops ultimately moved to Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, head of the United States Africa Command, center, observes a large scale drill as part of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, June 18, 2021. The U.S.-led African Lion war games, which lasted nearly two weeks, stretched across Morocco, a key U.S, ally, with smaller exercises held in Tunisia and in Senegal, whose troops ultimately moved to Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

