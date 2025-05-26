US futures jump while Asian shares slip after Trump delays tariffs on the EU

Last week, Trump said on social media that trade talks with the European Union “were going nowhere” and that “straight 50%” tariffs could go into effect on June 1.

The future for the S&P 500 gained 1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7% to 37,427.48 while the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1.2% to 2,622.07.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1% to 23,370.94 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3,338.42.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged at 8,360.70.

Other regional markets were mostly lower.

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell as traders weighed whether Trump’s latest threats were just negotiating tactics.

The S&P 500 lost 0.7% to 5,802.82 to close out its worst week in the last seven. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% to 41,603.07, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1% to 18,737.21.

Apple dropped 3% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500 after Trump said he's been pushing Apple CEO Tim Cook to move production of iPhones to the United States. He warned a tariff "of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S." if it doesn't.

Trump later clarified his post to say that all smart phones made abroad would be taxed and the tariffs could be coming as soon as the end of June.

“It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product,” Trump said. “Otherwise, it wouldn’t be fair.”

Trump has been criticizing companies individually when he's frustrated with how they're acting because of his tariffs and because of the uncertainty his trade war has created. He earlier told Walmart it should "eat the tariffs," along with China, after the retailer said it would likely have to raise prices to cover the increased cost of imports.

Deckers Outdoor, the company behind the Hoka and Uggs brands, became one of the latest companies to say all the uncertainty around the economy means it won't offer financial forecasts for the full upcoming year.

Its stock shed 19.9%, even though the company reported a stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

Ross Stores fell 9.8% after it pulled its financial forecasts for the full year, citing how more than half the goods it sells originate in China.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Intuit, which rose 8.1% after the company behind TurboTax and Credit Karma reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Stocks in the nuclear industry also rallied after Trump signed executive orders to speed up nuclear licensing decisions, among other measures meant to charge up the industry. Oklo, which is developing fast fission power plants, jumped 23%.

Trump's latest tariff threats stirred up Wall Street after it had recovered most of the losses it had earlier taken because of the trade war. The S&P 500 dropped roughly 20% below its record at one point last month, when worries were at their height about whether Trump's stiff tariffs would cause a global recession. The index then climbed back within 3% of its all-time high after Trump paused his tariffs on many countries, most notably China.

In other trading early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 9 cents to $61.62 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 6 cents to $64.27 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 142.32 Japanese yen from 142.55 yen. The euro edged higher, to $1.1411 from $1.1369.

