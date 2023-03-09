US stocks rise modestly as worries linger on interest rates

A government report on Thursday showed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week jumped by the most in five months, but layoffs remain historically low.

Yields on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed action, eased to 4.97% from about 5.05% just before the unemployment report's release. It had been hovering at its highest level since 2007.

The unemployment data follows a report on Wednesday showing that the number of job openings advertised across the country last month was higher than economists expected. The U.S. government's more comprehensive report on hiring is scheduled for Friday.

Wall Street has been reviewing a range of data that has highlighted both a resilient economy and stubborn inflation. Traders are leaning toward the Fed raising its benchmark interest rate by 0.50 percentage points on March 22. They had been expecting the central bank to stick with a smaller increase of 0.25 points prior to Powell's testimony this week, according to data from CME Group.

Markets in Europe and Asia were mostly lower.

——

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.