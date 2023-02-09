US, French troops in Romania hold NATO military drills

The joint combat drills at the Black Sea training range in Capu Midia, dubbed Eagle Royal 23, will involve some 350 multinational battlegroup troops who will practice firing live ammunition.

Romania’s defense ministry said that the goal of the drills — held between Feb. 2 to Feb. 10. — is to test NATO’s “interoperability of artillery systems” in a fictitious Article 5 collective defense scenario on the alliance's southeastern territory.