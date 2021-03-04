US fourth quarter productivity revised to a decline of 4.2%

Productivity is the amount of output per hour of work. The revisions reflected the fact that the government revised its estimate of the performance of the gross domestic product, the country's total output of goods and services, to show an increase of 4.1% at an annual rate in the fourth quarter slightly higher than its initial estimate of 4% growth.

For all of 2020, productivity rose 2.5%, up from an annual gain of 1.8% in 2019. In recent years, productivity growth has been exceptionally weak and economists are uncertain about the cause.