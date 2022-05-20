US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

Moore said that in 99.84% of cases, prescribed fires go as planned and they remain a valuable tool for reducing the threat of extreme fires by removing dead and down trees and other fuel from overgrown forests.

Wildfires have broken out this spring earlier than usual across multiple states in the western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires. The nation is far outpacing the 10-year average for the number of square miles burned so far this year.

Nationally, more than 5,700 wildland firefighters were battling 16 uncontained large fires that had charred over a half-million acres (2,025 square kilometers) of dry forest and grassland, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The largest fire currently burning in the U.S. has blackened more than 474 square miles (1,228 square kilometers) and state officials have said they expect the number of homes and other structures that have burned to rise to more than 1,000 as more assessments are done.

In Texas, the Texas A&M Forestry Service said the fire that has burned more than two dozen structures and forced the temporary evacuation of the historic town of Buffalo Gap was about 25% contained Friday after charring more than 15 square miles (39 square kilometers) of juniper and mesquite brush.