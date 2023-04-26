US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering

Diesel Freak rigged at least 362 vehicles, from 2015 to late 2018, and some “are still on the road,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

“The vehicles involved in this scheme were fleet vehicles, which drove all over the country," said Henry Barnet, director of criminal enforcement at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Modified vehicles like these continue to pollute as long as they are in service."

Kevin Collins, an attorney for Diesel Freak, owner Ryan LaLone and employee Wade LaLone, had no immediate comment. The LaLones have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy.

A message seeking comment was sent to the lawyer for Accurate Truck and Griffin Transportation.

The government said Diesel Freak used tools and emissions-cheating software developed by an Italian company and distributed in North America by an Ohio company, which was identified in court documents only as Company 2.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Totten said.

