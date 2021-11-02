US files antitrust suit to stop major book publisher merger

The Authors Guild, a writers’ organization, has said it opposes the deal because it would make it more difficult for authors and agents to negotiate with publishers and lead to less competition for authors’ manuscripts.

In a statement, the publishers said it would fight the lawsuit and blocking the deal would harm authors. “DOJ’s lawsuit is wrong on the facts, the law, and public policy,” said Daniel Petrocelli, a lawyer for Penguin Random House. “Importantly, DOJ has not found, nor does it allege, that the combination will reduce competition in the sale of books."

The companies say that their publishing imprints will continue to compete against one another for books after the deal closes, and that Penguin Random House is not planning to reduce the number of books acquired.

