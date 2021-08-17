journal-news logo
US factory production rebounds at fastest pace in 4 months

In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in 4 months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still confronting major supply chain problems. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday, Aug. 17, that manufacturing output increased 1.4% in July following decline of 0.3% in July. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
In this March 24, 2021 photo, a sign stands near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in 4 months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still confronting major supply chain problems. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday, Aug. 17, that manufacturing output increased 1.4% in July following decline of 0.3% in July. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Nation & World
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in 4 months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still wrestling with major supply chain problems.

Manufacturing output increased 1.4% in July following a decline of 0.3% in July, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. It was the best showing since a 3.4% gain in March.

Overall, industrial production — which includes manufacturing, utilities and mining — posted a 0.9% increase, the best performance since a 2.8% surge in March.

The mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 1.2% while output in the utility sector fell 2.1% in July.

