US existing home sales, median price rose in January

Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales rose 23.7% from a year earlier. It was the strongest sales pace since October.

Home prices also rose. The U.S. median home price was $303,900 in January, an increase of 14.1% from a year earlier.