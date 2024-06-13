US, Europe agree to lock up Russian assets until it pays for Ukraine war, clearing way for $50B loan

The first disbursements will be made this year, but it will take time for Ukraine to use all the money, the official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the agreement, which will be included in the G7 leaders' communique on Friday.

President Joe Biden will meet on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a bilateral security agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine. The international group of wealthy democracies has been looking for new ways to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russia.

The leaders' statement will also leave the door open to confiscating the Russian assets entirely, for which the allies have yet to secure the political will, largely citing legal and financial stability concerns.