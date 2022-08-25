US, EU envoys meet with Serbian president on Kosovo

“Tough and long meeting just now with President Vucic,” Escobar was quoted on the U.S. embassy's Twitter account. “We appreciate the president’s commitment to peace and stability.”

Lajcak described the discussion as “difficult but responsible.”

Kurti has said he was acting with reciprocity to the measures from Serbia with his move on license plates and documents. But Kosovo Serbs have responded furiously, blocking roads in the Serb-dominated north of Kosovo. Belgrade accused Kosovo of pressuring minority Serbs, who largely reject Kosovo-issued documents defying its statehood.

The incident has fueled fears of more unrest in the Balkans amid the uncertainties caused by the war in Ukraine and Russia's close ties with Serbia. Kosovo has postponed the decision implementation until Sept. 1 as Washington and Brussels step up diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Kosovo’s independence has been recognized by Washington and most EU countries, while Serbia has relied on support from Moscow and China for its bid to retain the former province. Belgrade lost control over Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed the country to stop its brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatist rebels.

Vucic said on Instagram that “we had no easy talks.” He added that “we will not give up our vital national and state interests, primarily the interests of our people, your security.”

For the past several years, the EU has mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize relations, seeking to move forward their efforts to join the European Union.

NATO peacekeepers have stepped up their presence in northern Kosovo in response to the increased tensions.