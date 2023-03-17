US envoy 'optimistic' about upcoming Serbia-Kosovo summit

Kurti has hailed the agreement as a firm step toward a final deal on mutual recognition likely later this year. Concluding such a deal has gained added importance amid concerns that Russia could attempt to stir instability in the volatile region where it holds historic influence.

Tensions have simmered between Serbia and Kosovo, whose independence is recognized by many Western countries, but is opposed by Belgrade with the backing of Russia and China.

Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province which broke away in 2008. That came nine years after the end of a 1998-99 war, which erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians launched a rebellion against Serbia’s rule, and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people died, mostly ethnic Albanians.

In 1999 a NATO intervention forced Serbia to pull out of the territory and ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo’s status remain a source of instability in the Balkans. ___ Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.