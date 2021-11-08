US envoy: Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars

Escobar’s visit comes a week after the chief international representative in Bosnia, German diplomat Christian Schmidt, warned that the 1995 peace deal that stopped the bloody civil war could unravel. Schmidt also warned that Balkan nation could break up if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serb leader and presidency member Milorad Dodik.

Dodik, who has tacit support from Russia and Serbia, recently intensified his campaign, pledging that the Bosnian Serb parliament would by the end of November prepare laws allowing for the creation of its own army, tax authority and judiciary.

After separate talks with Dodik and the other two presidency members - Croat Zeljko Komsic and Bosniak Safik Dzaferovic - Escobar said “the thing we wanted to make sure is that Bosnia remains independent sovereign and territorially whole.”

Escobar said he had “a productive meeting with Mr. Dodik where he was open to discussing withdrawing all of the legislation that would weaken the central institutions."

But Dodik said the Bosnian Serb parliament would continue drafting laws withdrawing support for the joint army, judiciary and tax collection.

