US edges Austria in OT, Canada routs Italy at hockey worlds

Also in Group A, France beat Kazakhstan 2-1 with Denmark facing Switzerland later on Sunday.
Norway prevailed in a penalty shootout to defeat Britain 4-3 in Group B.
Captain Mathis Olimb scored two second-period goals to help build a 3-0 lead for Norway. Britain fought back with three goals in a span of 3:18 in the final period to force overtime.
Later on Sunday, Sweden will play the Czech Republic in the same group.
Caption
Team of USA celebrate a goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Austria and USA in Tampere, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Caption
Paul Huber of Austria, center, scores a goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Austria and USA in Tampere, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Caption
Nicolas Roy of Canada, right, scores his side's third goal against Italy keeper Justin Fazio during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Caption
Matt Barzal of Canada, left, is challenged by Italy's Luca Frigo during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Caption
Kent Johnson of Canada, center, is challenged by Italy's Alex Petan during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Italy and Canada in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Caption
Scott Conway of Great Britain celebrates 3-3 goal during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Norway and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Caption
Damien Fleury of France, left, challenges with Kazakhstan's keeper Andrei Shutov during the group A Hockey World Championship match between France and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Caption
Goalie Ben Bowens of Great Britain and Norway's Mathias Trettenes in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Norway and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)
