US economy surges by record xx.x% in Q3

The 33.1% gain was the largest quarterly gain on records going back to 1947 and surpassed the old mark of a 16.7% surge in 1950.

Still even with the big increase, the economy has not gained back all the output that was lost in the first six months of the year the output lost in the first six months of the year when GDP fell at an annual rate of 5% in the first quarter and suffered a record-shattering drop of 31.4% in the second quarter when the pandemic shut down much of the economy and triggered millions of layoffs.