US East Coast battens down the hatches ahead of blizzard

Regional supermarket giant Stop & Shop pleaded with customers to practice restraint, warning that staffing and supply woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic will mean barer shelves and longer checkout lines.

“We ask shoppers to buy what they need and save some for their neighbors,” the grocery chain said in a statement.

Airlines canceled about 1,300 U.S. flights Friday and more than 3,100 on Saturday. More than 90% of Saturday schedules at Boston's Logan Airport and New York’s LaGuardia were scrubbed, according to FlightAware.

Amtrak canceled or limited weekend train service along its busy corridor from Washington to Boston.

Snow began falling Friday evening in parts of Appalachia and was expected to start later in the Carolinas.

The system was expected to intensify as a nor’easter and bring the snow Saturday up into New England, where forecasters warned of up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) and wind gusts as high as 60 mph (96 kph). Some isolated spots could see nearly 3 feet (1 meter) of snow.

Officials warned of whiteout conditions. The common refrain from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state executives: “Just stay off the roads.”

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan mobilized the state National Guard, with parts of the state’s Eastern Shore expecting up to a foot of snow. Washington could see 1 to 3 inches.

In Virginia, where a blizzard this month stranded hundreds of motorists for hours on Interstate 95, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said officials had already begun positioning resources in anticipation of toppled trees, power outages and possible tidal flooding.

Similar weather was expected up to the Philadelphia and New York City areas. Seaside communities from the Jersey Shore to suburban Long Island and southeastern Connecticut could see higher snowfall rates and stronger winds than the big cities.

About 1,800 snowplows were ready for deployment in New York City, and workers were already spreading salt on hundreds of miles of streets ahead of the storm, Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said.

Some New England officials fretted about a shortage of snowplow drivers.

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said Friday his staffing is down about 30% this weekend because of COVID-19 and other issues.

The state expects to have more than 600 plow and sanding trucks out along with additional contractors, but with anticipated snowfall rates of 5 inches an hour, it might not be enough, he said.

“It depends on the length of the storm,” Giulietti said. “Because these people have to keep circling and going back out on the routes.”

Across the Northeast, the shelf-clearing rush for bread, eggs, milk and other staples was well underway Friday at grocery stores.

At the Star Market in Cambridge, Marc Rudkowski was among those practically giddy at the prospect of a weekend snowed in. The 28-year-old machine learning engineer stocked up on French bread and wine, as well as balloons and toys for his puppy, who turned 1 on Friday.

“He’s going to love it. He’s a snow dog,” Rudkowski said.

In Maine, where a blizzard warning was issued, Rick Tucker kept busy as customers bought generators, snowblowers, shovels, ice melt, lanterns and other essentials Friday at Maine Hardware in Portland.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a big one,” the store president said. “We haven’t had one of those for a while. It’s going to be fun.”

Caption Kenneth Wolfe, of Pine Grove, walks along Clubhouse Road by Sweet Arrow Lake County Park in Pine Grove, Pa., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP) Credit: Jacqueline Dormer Credit: Jacqueline Dormer

Caption A waitress stands in front of a flood barrier at the entrance to Legal Seafoods restaurant, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on the waterfront in Boston. Residents and officials in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. are bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption A man steps over a flood barrier at the entrance to a building on Long Wharf, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Boston. Residents and officials in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. are bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass. Residents and officials in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. are bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass. Residents and officials in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. are bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Snow covers the Youghiogheny Overlook Welcome Center along Interstate-68 near Maryland's west border with West Virginia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Friendsville, Md. A winter storm is moving into the Mid-Atlantic including blizzard warnings for Maryland's Eastern Shore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Auburn Public Works employee Andy Gagnon guides equipment operator Per Tripp as they attach the last blade to a truck in the Auburn, Maine, garage Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, as they prepare for the weekend storm. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP) Credit: Russ Dillingham Credit: Russ Dillingham

Caption A barred owl with a broken beak takes flight from a branch along Line Road in Greene, Maine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. According to Charity Bates who lives on the road, the owl has been in the area for several weeks and is abnormally active during the day. "We are not sure if it's a he or she, but we've named it Esther. She's quite a local celebrity as people stop every day to take photos and the school bus even slows down so the kids can take a look at her when they drive past." said Bates. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP) Credit: Russ Dillingham Credit: Russ Dillingham