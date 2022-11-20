US driver Logan Sargeant set to race in F1 in 2023

At Williams, Sargeant takes over a race seat occupied this year by Canada's Nicholas Latifi. His teammate will be British-born Thai driver Alex Albon.

The most recent U.S. driver in F1 was Alexander Rossi, who started five races for the now-defunct Manor Marussia team. Since then, the popularity of F1 in the United States has soared as a new audience flocked to the sport thanks to the Neftlix documentary series “Drive to Survive.” The U.S. will host three of the 24 races on next season's calendar as Las Vegas joins existing events in Miami and Austin, Texas.

Another American, IndyCar star Colton Herta, was considered for a seat in F1 for 2023 with the AlphaTauri team but was refused a license. The points system used to determine who is eligible favors FIA-sanctioned series like F2 over others like IndyCar. Rossi was among those who supported Herta, saying it was clear he had the talent to compete in F1.

