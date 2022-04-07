US diplomat: Mediterranean gas pipeline to Europe not viable

Nuland's remarks appear to effectively shelve the project. Nuland said the U.S. and regional partners including Israel, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey are looking for alternative ways to get gas to markets.

One project that has U.S. backing is an electric cable linking Israel and Cyprus to the European continent.

Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides told The Associated Press last October that transferring gas by pipeline to Egyptian processing plants where it would be liquefied for export aboard ships is the “most likely option” to quickly get gas to mainland Europe.

The head of ExxonMobil’s Cyprus arm, Varnavas Theodossiou, told the AP in February that natural gas will remain an important energy source through 2050 and quantities found off Cyprus could reach markets through a pipeline or by liquefying it for transport by ship.

ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum are licensed to carry out exploratory drilling in two of 13 areas — known as blocks — inside Cyprus' exclusive economic zone off the island nation’s southern coastline. ExxonMobil has discovered one deposit estimated to contain 5-8 trillion cubic feet of gas.

A consortium made up of France's TotalEnergies and Italy’s Eni have been granted exploration licenses for seven blocks and have made one significant discovery.

Chevron and partner Shell are licensed for one block, where a confirmed well is estimated to hold 4.1 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, right, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, right, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland looks the Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland looks the Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, right, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias Caption U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, right, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nuland is in Cyprus as part of a five-nation tour to boost bilateral security and economic ties and to rally support for war-torn Ukraine.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias