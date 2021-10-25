US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

The Biden administration has been working with airlines, who will be required to enforce the new procedures, to explain the new policies so they can prepare for implementation. Airlines will be mandated to verify vaccine records and match them against identify information. They will also need to make certain that the shots given are on the Food and Drug Administration or World Health Organization's approved list. Mixing-and-matching of approved shots will be permitted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's quarantine officers will spot-check passengers after arrival in the U.S. for compliance, according to an administration official. Airlines that don't enforce the requirements could be subject to penalties of up to nearly $35,000 per violation.

The administration announced limited exceptions to the vaccination requirement, including children, those who participated in COVID-19 clinical trials, who have medical reasons for not getting vaccinated, or are from a country where shots are not widely available. Unvaccinated residents of countries with vaccination rates below 10% of adults may be admitted to the U.S. with a government letter authorizing travel for pressing, non-tourism purposes, the administration said.

CDC is also requiring airlines to collect contact information for international air travelers regardless of vaccination status to facilitate contact tracing.