US defense secretary underlines support for Ukraine

The annexation of Crimea and Russia's support for the rebels in eastern Ukraine has driven Moscow-West relations to post-Cold War lows.

The tensions rose once again earlier this year when Russia increased troop numbers near its borders with Ukraine, including in Crimea, fueling international concerns.

The Kremlin has described Ukraine's bid for prospective membership in NATO as a red line and a major threat to its security.

Speaking after his talks in Kyiv on Tuesday, Austin underlined that “no third country has a veto over NATO’s membership decisions.”

“Ukraine, as you have heard me saying earlier, has the right to decide its own future foreign policy and we expect they will be able to do that without any outside interference,” he said. "And again, we continue to work together with our partner to make sure that right things are at place, to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself and protect its territories.”

Caption Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lay flowers on a monument commemorating fallen defenders in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Gleb Garanich Credit: Gleb Garanich

