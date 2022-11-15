US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department

Last Wednesday, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.

The Biden administration also announced that visa processing would resume in January.

Tuesday's meeting represents a slow thawing of a relationship that has always been tense, but has been particularly strained since President Donald Trump tightened American sanctions on the island.

A U.S. official who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said Cuba has agreed to receive one flight of deported Cuban migrants from the U.S. It would be the first flight since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially offering American authorities a tool to deter Cuban border crossers.

U.S. officials, the official said, hope more will come out of the Havana talks as the exodus from the island has no end in sight.

Janetsky reported from Havana. Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.