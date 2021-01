US contract signings to buy homes hits record for December

The National Association of Realtors index of pending sales dipped 0.3% to 125.5 in December, an all-time high, according to the Friday report. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. Contract signings last month rose 21.4% over December 2019.

Contract signings are considered a barometer purchases that will take place the next one to two months. While it's not always completely accurate, Friday's report would suggest a strong winter for the housing market.