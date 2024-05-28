BreakingNews
Competency questioned for 74-year-old bank robbery suspect

US consumer confidence rises in May after three months of declines

Consumer confidence in the U.S. rose in May following three straight months of declines, but Americans remain anxious about elevated inflation and interest rates

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer confidence in the U.S. rose in May following three straight months of declines, but Americans remain anxious about inflation and interest rates.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose in May to 102 from 97.5 in April. Analysts were expecting the index to decline again.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market climbed to 74.6 this month from a dismal 68.8 in April. A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future.

Consumers’ view of current conditions rose to 143.1 in May from 140.6 in April.

In Other News
1
A robot will soon try to remove melted nuclear fuel from Japan's...
2
The Latest | Defense lawyer begins delivering closing arguments in...
3
Still hurting from violence, Mexican priests and families hope for...
4
Supreme Court leaves in place Avenatti conviction for plotting to...
5
23 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. Texas is getting...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top