US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

Concern over ricing prices actually declined for the second straight month, but it does remain elevated after inflation hit a 13-year high in November, the board said.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to signal its intent to begin raising interest rates in March for the first time in three years, the main mechanism for combatting inflation. Economists have expressed concern that the Fed is already moving too late to combat surging prices.

The prospect of higher rates has investors dumping stocks with abandon. Last week, a sell-off sent the S&P 500 index into its worst weekly loss since the pandemic erupted in March 2020. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 1,000 points before rallying.

Major U.S. markets are down between 1% and 2% Tuesday.