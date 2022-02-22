US consumer confidence dips slightly but remains high

However, consumer confidence remains high in the U.S., despite surging prices for virtually everything. Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that for the 12 months ending in January, inflation hit 7.5% — the fastest year-over-year pace since 1982.

Prices have risen sharply for cars, gas, food and furniture, but so far it has not held back American consumers, who ramped up their spending at retail stores last month. Last week the government reported that retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, a much bigger increase than economists had expected. Though inflation helped juice that figure, most of January's gain reflected more purchases, not higher prices.

The Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising interest rates in March for the first time in three years, the main mechanism for combatting inflation. Many economists say that the Fed is moving too late.