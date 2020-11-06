US consumer borrowing up $16.2 billion in September

The $16.2 billion rise in borrowing in September was about double what economists had been forecasting, an encouraging sign as worries mount that consumers may begin to cut back as coronavirus cases surge again.

In a separate report Friday, the government said that the economy created 638,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate fell to 6.9%. The report was seen as an encouraging sign that a tentative recovery in the labor market is ongoing even in the face of a rise of virus cases.

The increase in overall debt pushed total consumer borrowing to $4.16 trillion in September, up a modest 0.6% from a year ago.

The Fed's monthly report on consumer credit does not cover mortgages or other debt secured by real estate such as home equity loans.