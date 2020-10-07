X

US consumer borrowing fell by $7.2 billion in August

A woman walks past a personal finance loan office Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Franklin, Tenn. U.S. consumers cut back on their borrowing in August, with credit card use dropping for a sixth straight month, reflecting caution in the midst of the pandemic-triggered recession. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday, Oct. 7, that total borrowing fell by $7.2 billion after a gain of $14.7 billion in July. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers cut back on their borrowing in August, with credit card use dropping for a sixth straight month, reflecting caution in the midst of the pandemic-triggered recession.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that total borrowing fell by $7.2 billion after a gain of $14.7 billion in July. It was the biggest decline since a $12 billion fall in May when pandemic-driven shutdowns ground the economy to a near standstill.

The weakness in August came from a $9.4 billion fall in the category that covers credit cards, the sixth decline in that area starting with a $25.4 billion drop in March.

The category that covers auto loans and student loans rose by $2.2 billion in August, its fourth gain after a $5.6 billion drop in April.

Consumer borrowing is closely followed for signals it can send about households' willingness to take on more debt to support their spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

This story has been updated to correct the headline to read ‘consumer borrowing,’ rather than ‘consumer spending.’

