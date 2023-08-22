US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded for 3 days on an island in the Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a 64-year-old man whose sailboat became disabled and who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
X

MIAMI (AP) — A 64-year-old man whose sailboat became disabled spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas before the U.S. Coast Guard spotted a flare he fired and rescued him, the Coast Guard said.

The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to communicate with the man, who told them about his ordeal, the agency said in a news release. The Coast Guard cutter Paul Clark rescued the man Friday on Cay Sal. He is in good health, the release said.

Aerial photos released Tuesday by the Coast Guard show that the man, whose name wasn't released, had etched the letters "SOS" in the island's sandy beach.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

___

This story was corrected to correct that the man was rescued by a Coast Guard cutter, not the aircrew that first spotted him.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley killed in explosion at North...
2
Spain's acting prime minister criticizes federation head for kissing...
3
Tennessee judge orders a mental evaluation for a man charged with...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks lower and momentum stalls after a...
5
Maui confronts the challenge of finding hundreds of missing people...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top