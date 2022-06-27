US Coast Guard rescues 3 US sailors in Atlantic Ocean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it rescued three U.S. sailors whose vessel began taking on water during a trip from the British Virgin Islands to Bermuda.
The rescue involved a three-day tow to Puerto Rico that covered some 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) after officials said it took a U.S. Coast Guard cutter 15 hours to reach the scene.
Authorities said the wife of one of the sailors called the Coast Guard on Thursday saying they were in distress.
In Other News
1
Bulls remain hopeful LaVine will choose to remain in Chicago
2
Lawsuit: Texans 'turned a blind eye' to QB Watson's actions
3
Credit Suisse fined for facilitating cocaine cash laundering
4
Officials: Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
5
Court revives block of vaccine mandate for federal workers