US coach Marsch falls to 1-0 loss in 1st game with Leeds

Schmeichel had previously made great saves from Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison in the first half and Rodrigo after the break.

Leicester made Leeds pay when Barnes exchanged a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho and placed a low finish through the legs of defender Luke Ayling and into the far corner.

It was a third straight win for Leicester, which moved into midtable in a season where the big target in the final 2½ months appears to be winning the Europa Conference League.

Leeds wasn't helped by having to play the final few minutes effectively with 10 men after Tyler Roberts, the team's third and final substitute, sustained a suspected hamstring injury. He played on but could barely run.

Marsch got his players in a huddle on the field after the game before getting them to applaud Leeds' traveling fans before returning to the locker room.

Leeds started the game two points above the relegation zone and had let in 20 goals in February — the most conceded by a team in a single month in Premier League history.

