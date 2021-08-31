journal-news logo
X

US climate envoy in Japan to discuss effort to cut emissions

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, poses with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi during a meeting at the latter's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)
Caption
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, poses with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi during a meeting at the latter's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Nation & World
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November.

Kerry was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, as well as Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama.

Kerry arrived in Japan on Monday and will fly out on Tuesday evening to China for more climate talks — his second trip to the country under President Joe Biden's administration.

In his talks with Koizumi, Kerry was expected to discuss decarbonization efforts and cooperation between the two countries ahead of the U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow in the first half of November.

During a visit to London last month, Kerry called on global leaders to work together and accelerate actions needed to curb rising temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. He urged China to join the U.S. in urgently cutting carbon emissions.

China is the world's top carbon emitter, followed by the United States. Japan is fifth.

Many countries have pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050. Japan has promised to strive to reduce its emissions by 46% from 2012 levels, up from an earlier target of 26%, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. China has also set a goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Suga has said Japan will try to push the reduction as high as 50% to be in line with the European Union.

In order to achieve that target, Japan’s Environment Ministry is seeking a significant budget increase to promote renewable energy and decarbonizing programs. The Trade and Industry Ministry plans to use large subsidies to promote electric vehicles and wind power generation, according to a draft budget proposal for 2022.

The Trade and Industry Ministry, in its draft basic energy plan released in July, said the share of renewables should be raised to 36-38% of the power supply in 2030 from the current target of 22-24%. The plan maintains the current 20-22% target for nuclear energy as officials remain undecided over what to do with the nuclear industry that has struggled since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. The plan cuts the use of fossil fuel from 56% to 41%.

During his Sept. 1-3 China visit, Kerry is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, gestures with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi for a photo during a meeting at the latter's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)
Caption
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, gestures with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi for a photo during a meeting at the latter's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Credit: Koji Sasahara

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, talks with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, right, during a meeting at the latter's ministry in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)
Caption
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, talks with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, right, during a meeting at the latter's ministry in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Credit: Koji Sasahara

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, meets Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the latter's ministry in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)
Caption
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, meets Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the latter's ministry in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Credit: Koji Sasahara

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, second from left, speaks during a meeting with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the latter's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)
Caption
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, second from left, speaks during a meeting with Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the latter's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kerry was in Tokyo to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool)

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Credit: Koji Sasahara

FILE - In this July 23, 2021, file photo, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures during a photo opportunity with Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy. Kerry was in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta, File)
Caption
FILE - In this July 23, 2021, file photo, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures during a photo opportunity with Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy. Kerry was in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta, File)

Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Credit: Salvatore Laporta

In Other News
1
Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members
2
Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal
3
California moves slowly on water projects amid drought
4
Franco, AL East-leading Rays win 8th in row, top Red Sox 6-1
5
The Latest: Australia getting vaccine in swap with Singapore
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top