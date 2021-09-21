US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

Japan and South Korea already announced they were getting out of the coal-financing business and China was bigger than either of those, said Byford Tsang, a policy analyst for E3G. Tsang cautioned that the one sentence line in Xi’s speech that mentioned this new policy lacked details like effective dates and whether it applied to private funding as well as public funding.

While this represents a big step, it is not quite a death knell for coal, Tsang said. That’s because China last year added as much new coal power domestically as was just cancelled abroad, he said. But Lewis said official data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce showed no new coal plants financed abroad in the first half of 2021, Georgetown’s Lewis said.

What will really matter is when China stops building new coal plants at home and shutters old ones, Tsang said. That will be part of a push in the G-20 meetings in Italy next month, he said.