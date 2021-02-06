US, China top diplomats discuss key issues, show differences

Yang said that at present, “the Sino-U.S. relationship is at a crucial juncture.”

"The Chinese government’s policy towards the U.S. has always maintained a high degree of stability and continuity,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

He urged Washington "to correct the mistakes made over a period of time and work with China to uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation and focus on cooperation, manage differences as well as promote the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations.”

The Chinese said maintained that Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet were strictly internal affairs and they won't tolerate any foreign interference, Xinhua reported.

Yang called the Taiwan issue as the “most sensitive, most important and core issue between the U.S. and China.”

Under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. has increased weapons sales to and official exchanges with island, which China claims as part of its own territory to be reunited by force if necessary.

Blinken specifically called on China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar. Yang, in response, emphasized that the international community should create a good external environment for the proper settlement of the Myanmar issue.

China has invested billions of dollars in Myanmar mines, oil and gas pipelines and other infrastructure and is its biggest trading partner.