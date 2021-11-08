U.S. charges two suspected major ransomware operators

European law enforcement authorities also announced Monday that they had arrested two other suspected ransomware operators with links to REvil in Romania. They are among seven hackers suspected to have links to ransomware attacks that have targeted thousands of victims and have been arrested since last February as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, European announced said.

None of those arrested hackers was identified by name, but Europol said two suspected hackers believed to be linked to the ransomware gang known as REvil were arrested last week for involvement in attacks that yielded about $580,000 in ransom payments. Authorities in Kuwait arrested another accused hacker last week, and South Korean authorities have arrested three since last February. A seventh was arrested last month in Europe. The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the United States and 16 other countries

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow Monday's announcement in an interview with The Associated Press last week, saying that "in the days and weeks to come, you're going to see more arrests" as well as seizures of ransomware proceeds.

The Justice Department has tried multiple ways to address a ransomware wave that it regards as a national security and economic threat. Arrests of foreign hackers are significant for the Justice Department since many of them operate in the refuge of countries that do not extradite their own citizens to the U.S. for prosecution.

“There’s lots of reasons why people travel, and I can’t get into the specific reasons why Mr. Vasinskyi traveled, but boy are we glad he did,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

The Justice Department in June seized $2.3 million in cryptocurrency from a payment made by Colonial Pipeline following a ransomware attack that caused the company to temporarily halt operations, creating fuel shortages in parts of the country.

___

Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia. Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Caption Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption FILE - In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik