US Capitol officer fires gun in break room, gets suspended

The Federal Aviation Administration later said it failed to notify the Capitol Police in advance about the flight, leading to the evacuation. The episode represented a stunning communications breakdown, all the more remarkable because of Washington's focus on improving security following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Capitol Police acknowledged failing to act on clear warnings that far-right groups and extremists loyal to Trump would rally at the Capitol as lawmakers inside certified his loss to Biden. Its officers were left unprepared to stop thousands of people who broke through police lines and stormed the building.

More than 100 police officers were injured on Jan. 6. One officer was beaten and shocked repeatedly with a stun gun until he had a heart attack. Rioters crushed another officer between two doors and bashed him in the head with his own weapon. The riot delayed for several hours the certification of Biden's victory.

In December 2021, police initiated a brief lockdown after a congressional staffer walked into a legislative building with a handgun in his bag and was allowed to proceed through the security checkpoint with it. The staffer was located and apprehended minutes later.