US-Canada border towns assess damage from devastating floods

Immediately across the border from Sumas, residents of a low-lying area of Abbotsford, British Columbia, have been warned they face a significant risk to life and must evacuate to avoid rising water levels.

Mayor Henry Braun said Wednesday that conditions were bad overnight because a key pumping station was in danger of being overwhelmed. He said crews spent Tuesday night sandbagging around the station and things were “holding steady.”

“I’m feeling much better today than last night,” Braun said, although he cautioned the danger had not passed.

Fast-rising water levels on the Sumas River in Washington state on Tuesday overwhelmed rescuers in Abbotsford, where 1,100 homes were evacuated. Those residents joined thousands of others in the province who were forced from their homes by floods or landslides starting Sunday night.

Braun said Tuesday that impassable highways were creating havoc as authorities tried to get people to evacuation sites.

On Facebook, the City of Sumas said Wednesday that water levels were continuing to drop and it looked like the community wouldn't be affected by the situation in Abbotsford. It said crews were working hard to clear roads and return power to parts of town still without.

“These families and businesses need our prayers and support as we start the process of cleanup and rebuilding over the next few days,” the city said in another Facebook post.

Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide near the small community of Lillooet, British Columbia,. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at least two other people were reported missing.

Southwest of Sumas, Washington, a 59-year-old man from Everson identified by police Tuesday as Jose Garcia remained missing after his truck was swept into a flooded field and he had been clinging to a tree.

In the city Ferndale, also southwest of Sumas, officials on Tuesday urged people in homes and businesses to evacuate in an area near the rising Nooksack River. Bystanders near the town's main street rescued a man Tuesday who mistakenly drove into floodwaters. The half-dozen people waded into waters up to their chests and pushed the floating car to drier ground.

The rains were caused by an atmospheric river — a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington, Oregon and British Columbia.

About 5.57 inches (14.14 centimeters) of rain fell at Bellingham International Airport from Saturday through Monday, Nov. 15. The normal monthly rain total is 5.2 inches (13.2 centimeters) for November, according to National Weather Service data.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday declared a severe weather state of emergency in 14 counties.

It was the second major widespread flood event in the northwest part of Washington state in less than two years, and climate change is fueling more powerful and frequent severe weather, Whatcom County officials told the Bellingham Herald.

___

Baumann reported from Bellingham, Washington.

Caption Derailed railroad cars sit near flood-damaged tracks at a BNSF rail yard Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Sumas, Wash. An atmospheric river—a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon—caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption A woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Officials in a small city near the Canada border are calling the damage devastating after a storm that dumped rain for days caused flooding and mudslides. City officials in Sumas, Washington said Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage. Just over the border, residents in about 1,100 rural homes in Abbotsford were told to evacuate as waterways started to rise quickly. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption A truck is stranded along a flooded road in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jonathan Hayward Credit: Jonathan Hayward

Caption A volunteer carries a young girl to high ground after using a boat to rescue a woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Officials in a small city near the Canada border are calling the damage devastating after a storm that dumped rain for days caused flooding and mudslides. City officials in Sumas, Washington said Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage. Just over the border, residents in about 1,100 rural homes in Abbotsford were told to evacuate as waterways started to rise quickly. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption A car is seen in a flooded ditch along a road in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Officials in a small city near the Canada border are calling the damage devastating after a storm that dumped rain for days caused flooding and mudslides. City officials in Sumas, Washington said Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage. Just over the border, residents in about 1,100 rural homes in Abbotsford were told to evacuate as waterways started to rise quickly. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jonathan Hayward Credit: Jonathan Hayward

Caption A woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat Abbotsford, British Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Officials in a small city near the Canada border are calling the damage devastating after a storm that dumped rain for days caused flooding and mudslides. City officials in Sumas, Washington said Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage. Just over the border, residents in about 1,100 rural homes in Abbotsford were told to evacuate as waterways started to rise quickly. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption People in a boat travel across flooded farmland in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Officials in a small city near the Canada border are calling the damage devastating after a storm that dumped rain for days caused flooding and mudslides. City officials in Sumas, Washington said Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage. Just over the border, residents in about 1,100 rural homes in Abbotsford were told to evacuate as waterways started to rise quickly. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption A truck is stranded along a flooded Highway 1 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said impassable highways were creating havoc in his city as police and firefighters tried to get people to evacuation centers. Sunny skies followed two days of torrential storms that dumped the typical amount of rain that the city gets in all of November, but the mayor said the water was still rising and Highway 1 would be cut shut down for some time. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jonathan Hayward Credit: Jonathan Hayward

Caption Passersby surround a car whose driver went past a barricade and into the flooded Nooksak River on Main Street, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. The group of citizens went into the river and stopped the car from floating further, before they muscled it back onshore. No one was injured. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Passersby surround a car whose driver went past a barricade and into the flooded Nooksak River, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. The group of citizens went into the river and stopped the car from floating further, before they muscled it back onshore. No one was injured. An atmospheric river, a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon, caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Passersby surround a car whose driver went past a barricade and into the flooded Nooksak River Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. About a half-dozen citizens went into the river, where they stopped the car from floating further and muscled it back onshore. No one was injured. An atmospheric river—a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon—caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption One man jumps on the back of car to try to keep the front from sinking further as others surround it, with the driver still aboard, that went into the flooded Nooksack River on Main Street Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. The group of citizens went into the river and stopped the car from floating further or sinking, whose driver had gone past a road closed sign, then muscled it back onshore. No one was injured. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption A flooded Highway 1 is seen in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jonathan Hayward Credit: Jonathan Hayward

Caption Boats speed along a flooded Highway 1 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jonathan Hayward Credit: Jonathan Hayward

Caption Derailed railroad cars sit near flood-damaged tracks at a BNSF rail yard Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Sumas, Wash. An atmospheric river—a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon—caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Railroad cars derailed by flooding sit near tracks at a BNSF rail yard Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Sumas, Wash. An atmospheric river—a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon—caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson