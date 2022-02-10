US buys 600K doses of new COVID antibody awaiting clearance

The issue has had political ramifications because some Republican governors heavily promoted the original antibody treatments. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed the two antibody drugs that were faltering against omicron could still help some patients.

“We want to make sure that the treatments we provide work,” said Becerra. “If someone wants to suggest to Americans that they go elsewhere, that's not where we're going.”

Scientists say COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies are not a substitute for vaccination. They are usually reserved for people who are the most vulnerable, including seniors, transplant recipients and those with conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

Under the government's contract with Lilly, HHS would get about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March. The medicines would be ready to ship following FDA authorization.

HHS said early data indicates that the new drug from Lilly works both against omicron and its BA.2 mutation, which accounts for a still small but quickly growing share of U.S. cases. Should BA.2 keep rising, the new antibody drug could offer a viable treatment option and a chance to keep pace.

“It's a constant staying ahead of this virus,” said Becerra.

The Lilly contract was awarded through collaboration between an HHS unit called the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Pentagon's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

Though COVID-19 cases and new hospitalizations are falling as omicron recedes, more than 86,000 patients remain in the hospital. Deaths have continued to rise, averaging about 2,400 a day.