US budget deficit eases to $165B in October, down 42%

The decline in spending from last October to this year was due in part to a decrease in spending by the Department of Education related to coronavirus funding for public schools.

The deficit for the 2021 budget year that ended Sept. 30 totaled $2.77 trillion, the second highest on record. But that was an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in fiscal 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic.

Before the deficit ballooned during two years of a global pandemic, the biggest deficit had been a shortfall of $1.4 trillion in 2009. At that time, the U.S. was spending heavily to lift the country out of a severe recession following the 2008 financial crisis.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit will fall to $1.15 trillion in the current budget year, which began Oct. 1, and will dip below $1 trillion for three years from 2023 through 2025 before rising again above $1 trillion for each year through 2031.

That CBO forecast does not include the spending that will occur from the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill or other potential spending measures in President Joe Biden's agenda.

The CBO projections are that the deficits over the next decade will add another $12.1 trillion to the national debt.