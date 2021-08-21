US beats Switzerland 3-0 to open women’s world hockey

All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.

Fillier scored 25 seconds after Elisa Holopainen tied it for Finland. Fillier scored on a rebound after Anni Keisala stopped Natalie Spooner’s wraparound attempt.

Ten-time champion Canada overcame a two-goal deficit when Jamie Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a 20-second span in the second period. Nelli Laitinen and Minnamari Tuominen scored for Finland in a 3:40 span early in the first, with Tuominen connecting with two Canadians in the penalty box.

Erin Ambrose gave Canada a 3-2 lead early in the third, and Brianne Jenner had an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made eight saves for Canada. Keisala stopped 39 shots.

Vendula Pribylova, Dominika Laskova and Kristyna Patkova also scored for the Czech Republic, and Klara Peslarova made eight saves.

Josefine Persson scored for Denmark. The Danes are competing in the top division for the first time since 1992.

Caption Switzerland goalie Andrea Braendli, right, blocks the net on United States' Amanda Kessel during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Switzerland's Nicole Vallario, left, checks Hayley Scamurra, of the United States, during the third period period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Canada's Jamie Rattray celebrates her goal against Finland during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates her goal against Finland with teammates during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland goalie Anni Keisala, center, blocks a shot from Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, right, as Finland's Ronja Savolaine looks on during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Family members watch the action during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game between Canada and Finland in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Finland's Nelli Laitinen, right, celebrates her goal with teammate Matilda Nilsson during the first period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game against Canada in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Play gets underway as Canada plays Finland during first period of an IIHF women's hockey championship game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption United States' Kendall Coyne Schofield (26) celebrates her goal as Switzerland's Sarah Forster skates away during the second period of an IIHF women's hockey championships game in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh