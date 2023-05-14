US beats Hungary, Canada tops Slovenia at ice hockey worlds

Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch finished the scoring with a goal each in the third period.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman while Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada.

After Jan Drozg’s goal put Slovenia ahead in the opening period, Canada answered with a three-goal second period in Group B in the Latvian capital Riga.

Carcone equalized with a wrist shot 1:13 into the frame, Pierre-Olivier Joseph rallied Canada to a 2-1 lead and Milan Lucic doubled the advantage on a power play.

Weegar and McBain had one each in the third before Drozg reduced the deficit to 5-2 with his second.

The United States next faces Germany on Monday while Canada plays Slovakia.

In the remaining games later on Sunday, France faced Denmark and Sweden played Austria in Group A, while it's Switzerland vs. Norway and the Czech Republic vs. Kazakhstan in Group B.

