US-based researchers win $1 million prize for their work on face recognition

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Four researchers working in the United States are sharing a $1 million prize from a Portuguese foundation for their work on how the human brain distinguishes faces, shapes and colors.

Americans Margaret Livingstone of Harvard Medical School, Nancy Kanwisher of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Doris Tsao of the University of California, Berkeley, and Germany’s Winrich Freiwald of Rockefeller University won the Champalimaud Foundation’s Vision Award 2024, a statement said Wednesday.