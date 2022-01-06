US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

The government reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000.

The highly transmissible omicron variant so far does not appear to have triggered significant layoffs.

Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The U.S. posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth-highest monthly total in records reaching back to 2000. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in the “Great Resignation” in November — a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to seek something better.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.