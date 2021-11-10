US average long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.98%

Last week the Federal Reserve announced that it would keep its main borrowing rate near zero but begin dialing back the extraordinary stimulus it has provided since the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year. The Fed said it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks, by $15 billion a month, citing an improving economy and escalating concern that an inflation spike now seems likely to persist.

The central bank’s action comes as higher prices for just about everything — food, rent, heating oil, autos and other necessities — have burdened households. Fueling the spike in prices has been robust consumer demand, which has run into persistent supply shortages from COVID-related factory shutdowns in China, Vietnam and other overseas manufacturers.

The worsening surge of inflation for bedrock necessities is setting many Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. The government reported Wednesday that prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier — leaving families facing the highest inflation rate since 1990. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%.

Inflation is eroding the strong gains in wages and salaries that have flowed to U.S. workers in recent months, posing a political threat to the Biden administration and congressional Democrats and intensifying pressure on the Fed as it considers how fast to withdraw its efforts to boost the economy.