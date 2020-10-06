US, Australia, India, Japan discuss China's growing power

Pompeo earlier met with his three counterparts separately and shared their concerns about China's increasing influence in the region, while reaffirming the importance of cooperation among those sharing the concerns.

Pompeo in his talks with Payne shared concerns about “China’s malign activity in the region,” while agreeing on the importance for the Quad discussions to “the promotion of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” according to the State Department.

Japan's Motegi held a working lunch session with Pompeo and expressed hope that Japan and the U.S. will lead the international society to achieve the FOIP.

Pompeo welcomed Suga's recent description of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific and that “I could not agree him more.” On his way to Tokyo, Pompeo told reporters that the four countries hope to have some “significant achievements” at the meeting, but did not elaborate.

Japanese officials say they will discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the FOIP initiative for greater security and economic cooperation that Japan and the U.S. have been pushing to bring together “like-minded” countries that share concerns about China’s growing assertiveness and influence.

The talks come weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election and amid tensions between the U.S. and China over the virus, trade, technology, Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights. Pompeo is attending the Quad meeting, though he canceled subsequent planned visits to South Korea and Mongolia after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19. The president was released Monday and returned to the White House.

The talks follow a recent flareup in tensions between China and India over their disputed Himalayan border. Relations between Australia and China have also deteriorated in recent months.

Japan, meanwhile, is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea. Japan also considers China’s growing military activity to be a security threat. Japan’s annual defense policy paper in July accused China of unilaterally changing the status quo in the South China Sea, where it has built and militarized manmade islands and is assertively pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways.

Suga, who had been chief Cabinet secretary under Abe, told Japanese media on Monday that he will pursue diplomacy based on the Japan-U.S. alliance as a cornerstone and “strategically promote the FOIP,” while establishing stable relations with neighbors including China and Russia.

He said he also plans to promote the FOIP during a planned visit to Southeast Asia later this month.

Japan sees the FOIP as crucial to have access to sea lanes all the way to Middle East, a key source of oil for the resource-poor island nation.

Suga has little experience in diplomacy. Balancing between the U.S., Japan’s main security ally, and China, its top trading partner, will be tough, analysts say.

Japan hopes to regularize the Quad foreign ministers’ talks and broaden their cooperation with other countries. But each Quad member has its own political stance toward China and it would be difficult to agree on concrete steps even though they share perception of China as a common threat, analysts say.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, greet prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Tokyo, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to attend their meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, ahead of the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Charly Triballeau Credit: Charly Triballeau

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, greet prior to their meeting at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Tokyo. Pompeo is in Japan to attend the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne, center, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pose for a picture before a four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicolas Datiche Credit: Nicolas Datiche

India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, second from left, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, right, leave after meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, at the prime minister's office Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Tokyo. The foreign ministers are scheduled to attend the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

From left; Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne leave prime minister's office following a meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Charly Triballeau Credit: Charly Triballeau

From left to right, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pose for a picture before a four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicolas Datiche Credit: Nicolas Datiche

From bottom to top at left, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right bottom, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, second right, as they sit for a four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nicolas Datiche Credit: Nicolas Datiche