BreakingNews
Attorney General wants Dollar General to correct pricing problem immediately
journal-news logo
X

US applications for jobless benefits lowest in 15 weeks

Nation & World
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to their lowest level in 15 weeks as the job market continues to show resiliency in the face of the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool the economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 weeks as the job market continues to show resiliency in the face of attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid for the week ending Jan. 7 fell by 1,000 to 205,000, from 206,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 1,750 to 212,500.

Jobless claims are generally viewed as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

The labor market is closely monitored by Federal Reserve policymakers, who raised interest rates seven times last year in a bid to slow job growth and bring down stubbornly high inflation.

About 1.63 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Dec. 31, a decline of 63,000 from the week before.

In Other News
1
David Byrne's next Broadway show will be 'Here Lies Love'
2
A year later, Texas synagogue hostages cope, carry on
3
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple
4
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand launches reelection bid
5
UAE names oil company chief to lead UN climate talks COP28
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top