US applications for jobless benefits hold firm as layoffs remain low despite tariff uncertainty

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are seen as representative of U.S. layoffs and have mostly bounced around a healthy range between 200,000 and 250,000 since COVID-19 ravaged the economy and wiped out millions of jobs five years ago.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by 3,250 to 230,500.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of May 3 rose by 9,000 to 1.88 million.