US announces $275M in new military assistance for Ukraine

The Biden administration has, as expected, announced an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Friday an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the package, which was previewed on Thursday by two U.S. officials, "is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia's assault near Kharkiv."

“Assistance from previous packages has already made it to the front lines, and we will move this new assistance as quickly as possible so the Ukrainian military can use it to defend their territory and protect the Ukrainian people,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine in its defense of its freedom,” he said.

The package includes high-mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, munitions as well 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds. Additional items in the aid package include Javelin and AT-4 antitank systems; antitank mines, tactical vehicles, small arms and ammunition for those weapons.

With this latest package, the U.S. has now provided almost $51 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

