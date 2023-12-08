US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, competing against an expected proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid Friday to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, competing against an expected proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan.

No proposed stadiums were announced by the USSF and Mexico’s governing body. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in the statement announcing the bid. "As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans, alike. This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

U.S. Soccer said the plan will put the hosts in a position to sell out large stadiums, with most of the venues having a capacity of more 65,000 seats.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1991 and 1999.

FIFA set a Friday deadline to submit bids. South Africa also announced a bid in September, then withdrew it last month.

FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump in Washington case but narrows...
2
Johnny Depp among stars paying tribute at funeral of The Pogues singer...
3
Six French teens convicted over their roles in an Islamic extremist's...
4
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen described as 'monster'...
5
Extremely rare white alligator is born at a Florida reptile park
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top