US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

“The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in the statement announcing the bid. "As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans, alike. This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

U.S. Soccer said the plan will put the hosts in a position to sell out large stadiums, with most of the venues having a capacity of more 65,000 seats.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1991 and 1999.

FIFA set a Friday deadline to submit bids. South Africa also announced a bid in September, then withdrew it last month.

FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

