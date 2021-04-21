US ambassador to Belarus meets exiled opposition leader

Belarus has become a target of Western sanctions after Lukashenko unleashed a harsh crackdown on the mass protests demanding his resignation. More than 34,000 people have been arrested, many of them beaten, and most prominent opposition figures have fled Belarus or been jailed.

Fisher said at her meeting with Tsikhanouskaya that "it is important that the international community speak up and speak out about what’s happening, that we pay close attention, and that we call for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus.”

Tsikhanouskaya underscored that Belarus should retain its independence and sovereignty. “I want to see Belarus independent, free and building friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, first and foremost with our neighbors, but with other ones, too,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on nine state-owned companies in Belarus, a move expected to deliver a crippling blow to the country's declining economy.